More high rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, it was a pretty wet weekend. We know...surprise surprise. And there’s more where that came from to start the new week.

An unusually wet pattern will continue today and tomorrow with rain coverage up around 70-80%. That is very high for the middle of summer around here.

It likely won’t rain all day long, but expect rain and thunderstorms at some point in just about every neighborhood in Central Alabama. Worst case scenario is a few hours of rain for most each day.

With the high rain coverage and enhanced cloud cover, we’re looking at highs in the middle 80s at best both today and tomorrow.

While rain chances come back down a bit by Wednesday, it’s still not a dry forecast. We’ve got a 40-50% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

That is still just above normal for the summer. It’s safe to say those percentages will need to be adjusted at least slightly as the week progresses and models get a better handle on what’s going to pan out.

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s as those rain chances lower a bit. Still, we have no day in the forecast with above normal temperatures.

