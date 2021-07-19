Advertise
New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Auburn

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in Auburn this week!

The new restaurant is located at 326 W. Magnolia Ave., right at the bottom of the new 320 West Mag apartment building - right across from Auburn University’s campus. The official opening is Thursday, July 22. The food chain will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in services, drive-thru and carry out.

Chick-fil-A has selected Bob McFadden as the independent franchised owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Auburn. McFadden will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 125 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.

Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

