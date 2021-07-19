Advertise
Reward offered following Montgomery man’s shooting death in Sylacauga

Sylacauga police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Gary Earl Stone Jr.
Sylacauga police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Gary Earl Stone Jr.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Sylacauga police are still searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a Montgomery resident dead. Now, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 to help solve the crime.

Police say Gary Earl Stone Jr., 30, was shot multiple times on North Nashville Avenue in Sylacauga on June 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Stone was from Sylacauga but lived in Montgomery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

