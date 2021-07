SEC Media Days in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 SEC Media Days is underway on Hoover for teams, coaches and fans from around the Southeastern Conference.

The four-day event goes through Thursday.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

SEC Media Days did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.