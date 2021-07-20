Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ALEA investigating fatal ATV accident in Lee Co.

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Lee County.

Coroner Bill Harris confirmed to News Leader 9 a 14-year-old boy died following an ATV accident on Lee Road 393.

No further details were available as ALEA continues its investigation.

This is the second fatal ATV accident in east Alabama within the last 48 hours; a Chambers County teen died early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 562K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood
Potential heat index temperatures next week.
Get ready for 2021′s most intense and prolonged blast of heat
Theft suspect sought in Prattville
CrimeStoppers: Theft suspect sought in Prattville
Millbrook event to teach healthy living skills to young people
Millbrook event to teach healthy living skills to young people