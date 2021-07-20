Advertise
Brundidge to dedicate new City Hall Tuesday

A former bank building in Brundidge will now serve as the new City Hall.
A former bank building in Brundidge will now serve as the new City Hall.((Source: City of Brundidge))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former bank building in Brundidge will now serve as the new City Hall.

City officials will dedicate the building on Tuesday after former city manager and clerk Britt Thomas.  Thomas worked for the city since he was 23 years old, eventually working more than 40 years in city leadership roles.

According to the city, Thomas was instrumental in the growth of the city, aiding in establishing things like the Walmart Distribution Center and the city’s utility and wastewater system.

City officials say the old city hall will be renovated to serve as a building for the community. The historic building was built in 1906.

