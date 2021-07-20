Brundidge to dedicate new City Hall Tuesday

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former bank building in Brundidge will now serve as the new City Hall.

City officials will dedicate the building on Tuesday after former city manager and clerk Britt Thomas. Thomas worked for the city since he was 23 years old, eventually working more than 40 years in city leadership roles.

According to the city, Thomas was instrumental in the growth of the city, aiding in establishing things like the Walmart Distribution Center and the city’s utility and wastewater system.

City officials say the old city hall will be renovated to serve as a building for the community. The historic building was built in 1906.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.