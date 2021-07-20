Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

As cases rise, Alabama again posting daily COVID-19 data

The Alabama Department of Public Health is once again making daily updates to its COVID-19...
The Alabama Department of Public Health is once again making daily updates to its COVID-19 dashboard after seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has decided to resume daily updates to its COVID-19 data and surveillance board after noting an increased number of cases and hospitalizations.

ADPH reports 7,915 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. As of Monday, there were 469 hospitalizations.

[ADPH Data and Surveillance Dashboard]

The decision is a reversal from early June when the state’s pandemic numbers were down considerably from historic highs at the start of the year. ADPH moved to updates three times per week, though it warned low vaccination rates meant the state had not put the pandemic behind it.

Vaccination rates have barely budged since early June when it was around 30 percent. Alabama now ranks last in the nation with about 33 percent of the population considered fully vaccinated.

Alabama has seen 70 percent of its counties reach “very high risk” levels for COVID-19 spread in just three weeks.

[ADPH color coded county dashboard]

Further, ADPH says nearly all COVID-19 deaths reported in Alabama since April 1, or about 96 percent, have been people who were not fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus now makes up more than 83 percent of cases.

“ADPH urges all age-eligible Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and reduce transmission of this severe and deadly virus,” said Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case

Latest News

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits