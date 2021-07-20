Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Eastdale Mall seeing resurgence amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Recently, more people have been shopping in Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall.

“You know the inventory is picking up pretty well. There are a lot more things on the shelves,” shopper L’oreal Washington said.

Since there are no vacant stores, more varieties are available for shoppers.

“Right now, we have 83 businesses operating in Eastdale Mall,” Eastdale Mall General Manager Richard Holman said. “We got two new restaurants right now trying to come in, so it’s been going extremely well.”

Kids Corner and Secret Scientist are just two of the newest tenants. Both have been able to remain afloat thanks to an increase in shoppers.

“A lot of folks have been coming in more than likely the will get some shoes to match an outfit,” Secret Scientist manager Micahel Ward said.

“We are glad to see that we are pulling people in from off the street. People from out of state are visiting with us and been really excited with the product and pricing,” owner of Kids Corner Alma Kroeger said.

Having attractions like ice skating and a movie theater is another reason shoppers keep coming back.

Holman says they even more people on a waiting list to become future tenants at the mall.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

Latest News

There will be plenty of shower and storm activity today.
Guess what? More high-end rain coverage
An event in Millbrook Tuesday aims to get kids healthy and active and keep them moving in the...
Millbrook event to teach healthy living skills to young people
Experts say stress brought on by the pandemic meant some turned to drugs for the first time.
CDC: Drug overdoses increased during pandemic
Rain chances stay elevated the next few days
Elevated rain chances stick around the next few days