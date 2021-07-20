Eastdale Mall seeing resurgence amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Recently, more people have been shopping in Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall.

“You know the inventory is picking up pretty well. There are a lot more things on the shelves,” shopper L’oreal Washington said.

Since there are no vacant stores, more varieties are available for shoppers.

“Right now, we have 83 businesses operating in Eastdale Mall,” Eastdale Mall General Manager Richard Holman said. “We got two new restaurants right now trying to come in, so it’s been going extremely well.”

Kids Corner and Secret Scientist are just two of the newest tenants. Both have been able to remain afloat thanks to an increase in shoppers.

“A lot of folks have been coming in more than likely the will get some shoes to match an outfit,” Secret Scientist manager Micahel Ward said.

“We are glad to see that we are pulling people in from off the street. People from out of state are visiting with us and been really excited with the product and pricing,” owner of Kids Corner Alma Kroeger said.

Having attractions like ice skating and a movie theater is another reason shoppers keep coming back.

Holman says they even more people on a waiting list to become future tenants at the mall.

