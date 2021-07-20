Get ready for 2021′s most intense and prolonged blast of heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s about to get much hotter across Central Alabama. We’re going to kick this rainy and stormy pattern out and the result will be the hottest stretch of the year.

Heat index temperatures will exceed 100 degrees each day beginning Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

So far in 2021 Montgomery has only hit 96° once and 95° twice. Both June and the first two-thirds of July were below average. There have only been a total of five days with a heat index above 100°!

Beginning Friday we’ll have daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. It’s very possible that some locations will hit 96-98° if we get enough sunshine.

It will be ridiculously humid this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

But it’s not just the temperatures that will be elevated...

The humidity will also be very, very high with dew points likely to be in the middle and even upper 70s! When the dew points get to 75° it’s considered miserably muggy.

It’s that combination of 90-degree heat and tropical humidity that makes things feel brutal. Each afternoon beginning Friday will feature heat index temperatures up in the triple digits.

We will be firmly in the "Extreme Caution" category this weekend and next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The worst of the heat will arrive Sunday and last through next week. That’s when peak heat indices will rise as high as 104-106°. That kind of heat can be more than just uncomfortable; it’s firmly in the “take caution” category.

When you get those feels like temps up near 104-105°, heat-related illnesses can occur. That’s especially true for the elderly, children and those who suffer from health ailments.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two dangerous illnesses caused by heat. (WSFA 12 News)

With this being the longest, hottest stretch of the year so far, it will be important to keep heat safety in mind. Here are some things to remember:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay hydrated and avoid sodas, teas, coffees, and alcohol

Seek A/C and shade as much as possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Check on the elderly, children and those without A/C

Take all precautions to avoid getting a sunburn

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.