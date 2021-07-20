Guess what? More high-end rain coverage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unusually wet pattern will continue to march right on. There will be scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms once again today.

Like yesterday, it won’t rain all day long in any one location. But your chances of getting wet at some point during the day are very high around 70%.

Another day with unseasonably high rain chances (60%) is on the way for Wednesday. Again, it won’t rain from start to finish, but there is a high chance of seeing rain and/or thunderstorms at least once throughout the day.

With the expected rain coverage and enhanced cloudiness, high temperatures in most places will be stuck at or below 85 degrees both today and tomorrow.

Rain chances are set to back down some to end the week. For the Thursday to Sunday period, we’re talking coverage only around 40%. That is at the top of the range that’s considered “normal” for the summertime.

By Sunday and Monday it’s possible we see mainly dry days! That’s what most long-range models are suggesting at this point!

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s as rain chances lower a bit. We may even head for the middle 90s by the end of the extended forecast period.

