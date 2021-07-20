Advertise
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Winderton Drive, just off U.S. Highway 80 near Interstate 65, around 4 p.m.

That’s where they found J’Quion Robinson, 29, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No motive or suspect was immediately clear.

Police ask anyone with information on this homicide case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

