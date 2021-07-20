Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10 p.m. to the 300 block of Boyce Street after a report that a person had been shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

