Millbrook event to teach healthy living skills to young people

An event in Millbrook Tuesday aims to get kids healthy and active and keep them moving in the right direction.(GRAYDC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An event in Millbrook Tuesday aims to get kids healthy and active and keep them moving in the right direction.

The event is a product of Greensky Gives, a group of local farmers in Millbrook, partnering with the non-profit Dolan’s Cage, whose mission is to spread awareness about health and fitness for young people.

Greensky Gives is also a non-profit that works to empower communities through technology and healthy living. Dolan’s Cage encourages stronger people, physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Tuesday’s event is about putting all of that together for young people, teaching them skills now to help them become healthier eaters, regular exercisers, and mentally fit adults down the road.

Learn more about Greensky Gives on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSky-Gives-106158118192258/

Dolan’s Cage explains its mission on its website: dolanscage.com

