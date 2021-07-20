Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Clarence Metcalf
Clarence Metcalf(Dale County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man has been arrested on numerous charges including human trafficking according to Dale County investigators.

Clarence Metcalf was arrested Monday after two search warrants were executed based on a complaint filed with the sheriff’s office last week. Investigators began looking into the complaint which led to the warrants being issued and arrest.

Metcalf is charged with two counts of 1st degree human trafficking, 1st degree sodomy and 1st degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the Dale County Jail at 9:42 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case

Latest News

The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
A former bank building in Brundidge will now serve as the new City Hall.
Brundidge to dedicate new City Hall Tuesday
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
The Alabama Department of Public Health is once again making daily updates to its COVID-19...
As cases rise, Alabama again posting daily COVID-19 data