Teen charged with Capital Murder in Talladega Co. homicide

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in an Alpine homicide at the 4 Way Grocery on Tuesday, June 29.

Investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old LaKenderick Jamal Jones on Tuesday, July 20, for the murder of 73-year-old William Gerry Taylor.

Deputies say Jones has been charged with Capital Murder.

On June 29th at 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 4 Way Grocery in the 7000 block of Plant Road. When they arrived, they found Taylor unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is being held without bond.

Investigators say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help deputies solve this homicide, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You can also leave an anonymous tip at TalladegaSheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

