Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Teen charged with Capital Murder in Talladega Co. homicide

73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor(Talladega Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in an Alpine homicide at the 4 Way Grocery on Tuesday, June 29.

Investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old LaKenderick Jamal Jones on Tuesday, July 20, for the murder of 73-year-old William Gerry Taylor.

Deputies say Jones has been charged with Capital Murder.

On June 29th at 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 4 Way Grocery in the 7000 block of Plant Road. When they arrived, they found Taylor unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is being held without bond.

Investigators say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help deputies solve this homicide, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You can also leave an anonymous tip at TalladegaSheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
Rain and storm chances coming down
National Junk Food Day: What's your favorite?
National Junk Food Day: What's your favorite?
Meet Today in Alabama anchor Jasmine Williams
Meet Today in Alabama anchor Jasmine Williams
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama
Doctor: Vaccinated people can still test positive for COVID, not likely to get as sick