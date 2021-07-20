Tornado-damaged Prattville theater to reopen under new owner

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your popcorn and silence your phone. A shuttered movie theater in Prattville is preparing to reopen under a new name and owner.

AMC, one of the world’s largest theater owners, confirmed Tuesday that it’s bringing what used to be called the New Vision Theatres Promenade 12 back into its list of properties.

The theater saw substantial damage after a tornado touched down in the Prattville area in early May.

Now called the AMC CLASSIC Cinema 12, the movie theater will reopen to moviegoers on Friday, July 23.

When it opens, guests will be able to watch currently running movies on the big screen like “Black Widow,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Boss Baby: Family Business.”

AMC is in the process or rebranding all eight of the theaters previously owned by New Vision Theatres, including the Chantilly 13 in Montgomery, which will soon reopen as the AMC CLASSIC Chantilly 13.

