Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples