White House to host Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Gray News) – A Super Bowl championship team is visiting the White House for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be congratulated by President Joe Biden in person Tuesday.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles because some players protested during the national anthem.

The New England Patriots did not attend the traditional White House ceremony in 2019 but said it had nothing to do with politics. The Patriots had attended the ceremony in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not visit the White House in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Biden welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions, to the White House.

There’s no confirmation Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will travel with the team Tuesday.

Brady skipped a visit to the White House under then-President Barack Obama in 2015. He also skipped the Patriots’ 2017 visit to the White House.

