Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood

Jeremy Alexander
Jeremy Alexander(Homewood Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 14-year-old victim, missing from Wisconsin, was rescued in Homewood following a human trafficking investigation and arrest.

Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the FBI Child Endangerment & Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted a human trafficking operation at the America’s Best Motel on Summit Parkway on July 16, 2021.

Investigators said the operation led to the rescue of a 14-year-old victim who was reported to be missing out of Wisconsin and the arrest of a suspect.

Jeremy Alexander, 35, of Birmingham, was arrested and taken to the Homewood City Jail. Detectives obtained warrants through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Human Trafficking 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Alexander is being held on a bond of $1,660,000.

The victim has been referred to a local victim advocacy agency for assistance.

This Operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Homewood Police Department, along with our federal partners, to combat human trafficking and to rescue victims who have been forced into this criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

