Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled during a pursuit with law enforcement.

According to CrimeStoppers, the incident began Wednesday when a woman went into a thrift store in the 700 block of East Main Street.

A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a pursuit with law enforcement.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

She was later seen on security cameras pushing $760 worth of items out to her vehicle without paying. She loaded the stolen items into a gray Hyundai Sonata and drove away.

A Prattville police officer saw the vehicle involved in the theft on East Main Street and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect fled from the officer towards Interstate 65 at which time the officer ended the pursuit because a small child was in the woman’s vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

