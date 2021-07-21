Advertise
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 17-year-old in connection to a recent homicide investigation.

Daiyon El-Amin, 17, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Leiah Holmes.

Leiah was a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy before she was fatally shot on July 12. At a school vigil, her father Christopher Holmes said was hoping police will “find whoever did this.”

Police did not release the motive or other information but said he was taken into custody by U.S. marshals Wednesday. He is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing.

