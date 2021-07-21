Advertise
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting

Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said officers responded to the 600 block of Shadow Lane regarding a shooting.

Officers quickly found two bodies, that of a man who was outside the home, as well as a woman inside the residence. Neither person has been identified.

Thompson said their investigation suggests this was a domestic incident and that there is currently no evidence that would support any belief that there’s a suspect at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

