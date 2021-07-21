2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said officers responded to the 600 block of Shadow Lane regarding a shooting.

Officers quickly found two bodies, that of a man who was outside the home, as well as a woman inside the residence. Neither person has been identified.

Thompson said their investigation suggests this was a domestic incident and that there is currently no evidence that would support any belief that there’s a suspect at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.

