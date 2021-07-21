Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents
The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote