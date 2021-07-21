Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to Tuesday’s homicide.

Police say Ladarius Darrington, 24, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old J’Quion Robinson.

Police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Winderton Drive, just off U.S. Highway 80 near Interstate 65, around 4 p.m. There, they found Robinson. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No motive was immediately clear.

Darrington was taken into custody Wednesday. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

This marks Montgomery’s 42 homicide of 2021.

