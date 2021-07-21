Coach Saban: Bryce Young could make $1M off NIL

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - One million dollars? Seriously? That’s how much Alabama head coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is prepared to make off his name, image, and likeness.

Keep in mind this is a player that hasn’t started one game yet.

The biggest issue according to Nick Saban is getting the players to understand it won’t be equal money for everyone.

“Some positions, some players will have more opportunities than others. And how that’s going to impact your team, our team, the players on the team, I really can’t answer because we don’t have any precedent for it,” Saban said. “It’s important that people are not looking over their shoulder at what somebody else does or doesn’t do.”

Defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis has even hired a company to help with his social media marketing in hopes that will take some of the pressure off him, and he says he doesn’t anticipate any jealousy among the players. “Everybody’s happy for everybody. This is something we all think we deserve as players, so I don’t think it’s jealousy. I think it’s more of everybody happy for everybody. We want to see everybody win,” Mathis says. “At the end of the day, that’s why I love my team.”

NIL has only been in place for three weeks, so right now everyone is learning as they go, and Coach Saban says by this time next year he’ll understand better how this will impact the college game.

“We want to focus on what we need to do to adapt on a day-to-day basis and try to help our players manage through these opportunities and circumstances the best that we can,” Saban said.

