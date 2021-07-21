Advertise
Emergency landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon during a landing emergency at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to airport spokesperson Candace O’Neal an aircraft came in and had landing gear issues. It landed and no one was injured.

The plane was stuck on the main runway for more than an hour. Crews used a crane and huge tow truck to move it.

O’Neal said it is a small corporate-type plane.

It is a Beechcraft Baron 58, best described as a light twin engine, six seat airplane.

No official word on how many people were on board.

Runway 624 is temporarily closed while crews towed the plane away. Runway 1836 was open.

