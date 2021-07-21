Advertise
Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Bobby Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national...
Bobby Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, confirmed the news to WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly.

After stints at Howard and West Virginia, Bowden won 304 games with the Tribe, including two national titles.

Current FSU head coach Mike Norvell tweeted out a message of support for Bowden shortly after the news broke.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

