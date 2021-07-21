Advertise
Prattville works to create, expand subdivisions

Prattville’s rapid growth continues and plans are underway for new subdivisions, or further expansions, to provide homes for those moving into the area.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s rapid growth continues and plans are underway for new subdivisions, or further expansions, to provide homes for those moving into the area.

The Prattville Planning Commission recently approved a preliminary plat, the first step in the process before roads or sewers are built, in order to sell lots for single-resident homes in what will be called the Magnolia Ridge subdivision.

That development will be located off Old Farm Road and is slated to have 67 lots, according to Prattville planning director Scott Stephens.

In addition to the creation of Magnolia Ridge, the planning commission has voted to recommend land annexation and rezoning for Phase 9 of the Glennbrooke subdivision, located in the northeast part of the city.

Stephens said Glennbrooke, already a substantial development with more than 700 homes, is currently in Phase 8 of 10.

The land that is being recommended for the expansion is currently in an unincorporated portion of the county and will have to be approved by the Prattville City Council. Stephens said a first read on the proposal could come at the August meeting with a possible vote in September.

While the planning commission awaits the City Council’s decision, Stephens said the commission has already approved a conceptual plan that would see Phase 9 include 142 new lots.

The planning commission continues work on other efforts, as well. Stephens said they are in the middle of rewriting the city’s entire zoning ordinance, which has been amended numerous times since it was first adopted in 1950.

Residents won’t see much in the way of changes from the rewrite, Stephens said, with any noticeable changes happening mostly in commercial settings.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

