Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Major delays near Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka

Motorists traveling on U.S. 231 in Wetumpka should expect major delays after a crash.
Motorists traveling on U.S. 231 in Wetumpka should expect major delays after a crash.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on U.S. 231 in Wetumpka should expect major delays after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near Jasmine Hill Road and is causing a large backup in the area.

ALDOT reports lanes are blocked because of this crash.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect major delays or consider taking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood

Latest News

The left lane on I-40 in Pender County will be closed from mile marker 389 to 409.
Section of U.S. Hwy. 280 to be closed to collect data Tuesday
The northbound lane on Alabama 97 is blocked off after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according...
Northbound lane of AL 97 in Montgomery County open after crash
The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun a bridge and culvert replacement in...
ALDOT to detour U.S. Highway 331 in Covington County
Motorists take caution, slow down and consider an alternate route.
Lanes of I-65 SB near AL 14, Prattville reopen after vehicle fire