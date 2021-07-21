Major delays near Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on U.S. 231 in Wetumpka should expect major delays after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near Jasmine Hill Road and is causing a large backup in the area.

ALDOT reports lanes are blocked because of this crash.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect major delays or consider taking an alternate route.

