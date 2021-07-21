Advertise
Millbrook unveils 5-year strategic plan for downtown

Millbrook officials revealed a 5-year customized strategic plan Wednesday aimed at revitalizing...
Millbrook officials revealed a 5-year customized strategic plan Wednesday aimed at revitalizing downtown.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook officials revealed a 5-year customized strategic plan Wednesday to revitalize downtown.

Developed by leading national community development firm Downtown Strategies, the plan will allow the city to create a destination for residents and visitors.

“The downtown strategic plan is an opportunity to breathe new life into our Main Street area and growing community,” Mayor Al Kelley said. “The citizens of Millbrook are eager for more dining and shopping options, and with vision, open-mindedness, and hard work, our Main Street can fit that bill and be something of which we are all very proud.”

According to the city, the strategic plan was written based on existing assets in the city and findings from the market analysis. Some of the planning includes policy revisions for development, implementing design guidelines, and acquiring key properties for development.

The plan looks to support property owners and entrepreneurs by fostering a small business ecosystem, city officials added.

