Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker terminated

Police Captain Tim Hicks also fired at tonight’s meeting.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said after seeing how California law enforcement found a...
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said after seeing how California law enforcement found a serial killer through genealogy, his department wanted to try the same with a 1999 double murder case.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker and Police Captain Tim Hicks were both terminated at tonight’s city council meeting.

Walker had been police chief for the last five and a half years.

The city council voted to go into executive session about nine minutes into their meeting to discuss the good name and character of an individual. After coming out of the session the two were terminated.

WTVY reached out to Mayor Mark Blankenship following the meeting. He confirmed the dismissal and said that he would make a statement about the decision at some point in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

Latest News

7 Day
Guess what? More high-end rain coverage
One more day of higher rain chances
One more day of higher rain chances
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising again in Alabama
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising again in Alabama
Montgomery City Council debates officers working night club security
Montgomery City Council debates officers working night club security
Ed Grimes sworn in to Montgomery City Council
Ed Grimes sworn in to Montgomery City Council