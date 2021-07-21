Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say

Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials said dozens of food-poisoning cases could be connected to the heat wave in the northwestern U.S.

In Washington state this month, 52 cases of vibriosis, caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, have been reported.

That’s a new state record for the month of July. More than half of the cases involved people eating oysters.

Health experts said the vibrio bacteria exists in nature, but it may be thriving because of the record heat and low tides.

They suggest people consume only fully cooked shellfish.

The symptoms of vibriosis include nausea, cramps, fever and chills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
Millbrook officials revealed a 5-year customized strategic plan Wednesday aimed at revitalizing...
Millbrook unveils 5-year strategic plan for downtown
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools