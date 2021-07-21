Rain and storm chances coming down...finally!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rainy pattern will continue for the rest of the workweek unfortunately. There is a bit of good news, though...

We'll see scattered showers and storms again Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The overall coverage of rain and thunderstorms will be lower around 50% through Friday! That means there will likely be more breaks in the rain, less overall coverage and a bit more sunshine each afternoon!

So you’re still going to want the umbrella each day, but we aren’t talking those 60-90% rain chances that are highly unusual for the summer months in Central Alabama.

Daily rain chances are lower going forward. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will again stay below 90 degrees today, but should rise to about that mark on both Thursday and Friday with some additional sunshine.

By the weekend it will be even drier! We’ll return to a more typical summertime pattern with only a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected.

It will be oppressively muggy each day through next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Those low rain chances continue into next week with daily coverage around 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

The negative side of the drier forecast will be increasing heat. We will head for the lower and eventually the middle 90s by the end of the extended forecast period. And to make matters worse, the humidity will stay very high, making it feel like it’s 100°+ every day beginning Friday.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees each day beginning Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.