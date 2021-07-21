Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street.

TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, two people had non-life threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, and other suspects were being sought.

The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting on Upton Road.
Montgomery police ID man found shot to death Tuesday
A woman is being sought after police say she stole from a Prattville thrift store and fled a...
Woman wanted after theft, fleeing from Prattville police
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Montgomery Monday night.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood

Latest News

As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
People were fleeing in the early morning hours after shots were heard during the Milwaukee...
RAW: Shooting heard during Milwaukee Bucks victory celebration cause people to flee
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Comfort dog injured digging through rubble of Surfside collapse