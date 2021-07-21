The University of Alabama details COVID-19 testing and vaccination plan for Fall semester

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Richard Friend believes the University of Alabama is well positioned for things to go as planned when classes resume in August. He said if students are informed, honest and responsible, the university can have a safe school year.

“We are asking that students report to us their vaccination status, which is on the honor system. So hopefully we will have documentation of that,” said Dr. Richard Friend, Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences. He says UA can’t mandate students get vaccinated. But it encourages them to do so. Friend said a successful semester and school year depends on students taking coronavirus seriously and making good decisions, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

“My message to the students and the families, is the best thing you can do to have a normal semester, is get your vaccination,” Friend continued.

UA will have some pop-up vaccine clinics on campus and make all three approved-vaccines available for students. The school is not testing students upon their return for the Fall semester.

A plan is also in place to test for possible outbreaks.

“If we see 3 or more cases in a geographic area, that includes a dorm floor, sorority or fraternity house or classroom, we will test the entire geographical area,” Friend added.

UA will once again have rooms on campus for COVID-19 positive students to live if they cannot return home safely to recover. Fall classes at the University of Alabama start on August 18th.

