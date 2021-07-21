WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is excited to announce Jasmine Williams, a veteran journalist and mom, as the latest addition to our morning team.

Jasmine made her debut as co-anchor of Today in Alabama on Wednesday.

“I feel Jasmine is a tremendous addition to the WSFA 12 News team. I feel viewers will really like her warm personality when they get their day started each morning on Today In Alabama,” said news director Scott Duff. “It’s great she and her family have lived in Montgomery the past few years and she’s an Alabama native.”

Jasmine will work alongside fellow anchor Judd Davis and First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Sebree to bring viewers the latest news and information as they prepare for their day ahead.

“I hope to bring some authenticity, to be able to tell some real stories,” she said of her goals, “and I hope to kind of just hang out and laugh with you over the years.”

Jasmine joins the WSFA 12 News team with years of television news experience that have been nurtured by a passion for writing at a young age and cultivated after a college professor encouraged her to pursue a broadcasting career because of her distinctive voice.

“I just loved it. I fell in love with it,” she explained. “I like to be able to inform people, to give them information that they need and make them feel empowered to make the right decisions.”

Her broadcasting career started at a television station in Macon, Georgia, and later she was “blessed enough to land back in my hometown of Mobile. And that’s where I stayed on-air for about four years until I relocated here.”

Jasmine and her husband have been in the Montgomery area for nearly five years, having moved to the River Region as he pursued a new job opportunity. But with the move and a growing family, her career in the news business took a backseat to greater priorities.

“I kind of focused on my [two] kids,” she explained, “did some mom things, did some [public relations] stuff.”

She was a Today in Alabama viewer, herself, but wasn’t sure she would ever get back into the news business. After hearing of the recent departure of longtime anchor Tonya Terry, though, she felt compelled to apply.

“Now I’m back on the morning shift, which I feel like is a good shift for parents, in general,” she laughed. “It felt like a homecoming,” she said of trying out for the position, “like I hadn’t been home for a while and came back and then just, you feel like this is where I should be.”

Ask anyone in television news and they’ll tell you it takes a special personality to be able to handle morning newscast duties.

“Viewers don’t want to wake up to see someone who’s sound asleep or kind of just waking up,” co-anchor Judd Davis explained. But having two small children and being up at all hours of the night for years has well prepared Jasmine for the morning shift, which can start as early as 2:30 a.m.

And co-anchoring an hours-long broadcast takes more than smiles from two people standing next to each other.

“I felt an immediate connection with her,” Judd said of a recent audition, “that we got along well together, that we had a good chemistry right away. She seems like she’s going to be fun to work with. I think she’ll add a lot to Today in Alabama.”

“He’s an Alabama boy and I always joke with him that I’m an Alabama girl, born and raised,” Jasmine said. “I feel like we mesh. We work well together. He’s a little sillier than I am, but I think that’s good. I think we balance each other out.”

“I sense she has that energy,” Judd added, “good sense of humor in commercial breaks and downtimes in the show where we have to laugh to stay awake and have fun.”

Both anchors are well aware of the viewers’ expectations as they start a new chapter after nearly two decades of stability with Judd and Tonya at the helm.

“It was a lot of pressure coming in knowing that they’ve worked together for 18 years,” Jasmine admitted.

She believes it helps that she’s been in the Montgomery community and volunteering for years. It’s where her family has put down roots.

“Our viewers will always love Tonya, and they’ll also come to love Jasmine as well,” Judd added. “Nobody’s expecting another Tonya, you know? She’s one of a kind.”

For Judd and Jasmine, it’s an exciting new chapter, one they hope viewers will tune in for.

“We already have a great team in place,” Judd assessed. “I think adding her to the mix will only make things better.”

You can see Jasmine weekdays starting at 4:30 a.m.

In addition to her duties on Today in Alabama, Jasmine can also be seen co-anchoring Alabama Live! during the 11 a.m. hour with Sally Pitts.

You can follow Jasmine on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @jasmineWSFA.

