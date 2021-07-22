Additional flashing warning lights could come to Highway 331

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A road safety change may be coming to a busy part of Highway 331 south of Montgomery.

There have been three fatalities in five years at Highway 331 and Hobbie Road.

Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton met with the Alabama Department of Transportation Thursday. He requested a solar flashing light motion detector that would alert drivers coming off Hobbie Road of traffic coming in either direction on Highway 331.

There is a little bit of hump, a blind spot for motorists on that part of Highway 331 north.

Singleton says ALDOT was receptive to the idea. A similar mechanism is in place now at Highway 80 and Pike Road.

