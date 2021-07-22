Alabama Power prepares for annual drawdown on Lake Martin

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting close to that time of year for Lake Martin. It’s the annual drawdown, but this year the water will be lower than usual.

Winter pool for Lake Martin is just around the corner, plenty of time for property owners to get their maintenance tools sharpened and ready to tidying their docks and decks.

“This is a requirement by FERC, federal regulations per our license, and the purpose of it is to allow residents to perform shoreline maintenance,” said Alabama Power spokesman Anthony Cook.

Alabama Power typically lowers the water level by seven feet, but this year, the company will drop it an additional three feet, a total of 10 feet away the shoreline. Dropping the water level by another three feet is done every six years.

‘”We want to make sure we communicate that it’s going to be three feet lower than normal during the winter,” said Cook.

Drawing down a lake of this size won’t happen overnight. It is slow, methodical, a process that’ll take about a month. Lake Martin covers 44,000 acres.

Now is the time for Lake Martin property owners to get those permits, which are required before any maintenance work is done.

The drawdown begins Sept. 2 and will remain in winter pool status until mid-February. Cook says the drawdown is done with the environment in mind with no hard to fish or wildlife.

Cook encourages Lake Martin property owners to check out Alabama Power’s website or simply call for additional information pertaining to shoreline maintenance.

You can also call the local Shoreline Management Office at 256-825-0053.

