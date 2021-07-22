Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

AUM to connect jobs to people, fill key positions on campus

Auburn University Montgomery is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect people with jobs that...
Auburn University Montgomery is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect people with jobs that are available now.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect people with jobs that are available now.

Alabama’s unemployment rate is sitting at 3.3 percent right now. That’s the lowest we’ve seen at any point since the pandemic began. The problem isn’t finding jobs anymore, it’s filling them.

Employers across the country are struggling to fill the gaps that have been open since the pandemic began.

Auburn Montgomery has more than 30 openings it needs to fill. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in on-site interviews for many positions. Search existing job openings at www.jobs.aum.edu.

The AUM Career Fair will be offered Thursday, July 22, and Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Taylor Center Café.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama
Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to Tuesday’s homicide.
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are on the way today.
More scattered showers and t-storms
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
Teen charged with capital murder in Talladega Co. homicide
A teen, missing from Wisconsin, is safe after being rescued following a human trafficking...
On Your Side: Spotting signs of human trafficking
7 Day
Rain and storm chances coming down