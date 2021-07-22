AUM to connect jobs to people, fill key positions on campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect people with jobs that are available now.

Alabama’s unemployment rate is sitting at 3.3 percent right now. That’s the lowest we’ve seen at any point since the pandemic began. The problem isn’t finding jobs anymore, it’s filling them.

Employers across the country are struggling to fill the gaps that have been open since the pandemic began.

Auburn Montgomery has more than 30 openings it needs to fill. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in on-site interviews for many positions. Search existing job openings at www.jobs.aum.edu.

The AUM Career Fair will be offered Thursday, July 22, and Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Taylor Center Café.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.