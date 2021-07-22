Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Big jump to SEC for Bryan Harsin

By Brian Pope
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has spent the majority of his career at Boise State, now he’s jumping into the toughest conference in the country.

Is he prepared for what he’s about to face in the SEC? Not only on the field but also off the field on the recruiting trail.

“Everything I do, I want to win. So the preparation and all the things that go into that, it doesn’t matter if I’m at Capitol High School or I’m at Auburn and coaching the football team there, it all matters,” Harsin says. “What surrounds it is definitely different. There’s a lot more attention that goes into being the head coach at Auburn University.”

Harsin said he understands the rivalries in this conference and that that’s how he will be judged, and he’s excited about facing the best teams and coaches in the country. “As a competitor this is why you come to Auburn. This is why you want to be in the SEC,” Harsin said. “You want to play against the best. You’ve got the best talent, not just in football, but in any sport in the SEC.”

Star linebacker Owen Pappoe says he even tried to talk to his coach about the Iron Bowl and what he should expect. “He actually stopped me,” Pappoe said. “He said, “Look, man, we’re going to take things one at a time. Focus on going 1-0 every week, and when we get there, we’re going to deal with it.” ”

Another big difference Harsin has to deal with? The weather. But believe it or not he says he’s looking forward to the humidity. “I’ve been in 3 degree weather games where I have Vaseline on my face and I’m drinking chicken broth in between series,” Harsin said. “So I think I’m ready for the humidity”.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting
Ladarius Darrington is charged with the murder of J’Quion Robinson on Montgomery's Winderton...
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days
Quarterback competition at Auburn
Dr. Jason Cable is set to become the new athletics director at Alabama State University.
New athletic director hired at Alabama State University
John Metchie III could be the Crimson Tide's new top receiver.
John Metchie III ready to lead Crimson Tide receivers in 2021
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at 2021 SEC Media Days.
Alabama ready to roll into 2021 season