‘Breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases possible concern for young children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bulk of the state’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated people, according to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. 97% of deaths over the past three months were from unvaccinated Alabamians – meaning 3% of those who died were at least partially vaccinated.

Those fully vaccinated who do become infected are known as “breakthrough” cases. These people tend to have no or mild symptoms. If they do become ill, the vaccine should assist the immune system in fighting off the virus.

“The vaccine products we have do a great job in protecting against infection, but they also incase someone is infected, do a great job against protecting against serious illness and protecting against death,” Harris said in a virtual roundtable hosted by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Montgomery-area pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher said he is seeing a lot of unvaccinated adults with COVID-19. He said a few actually had received a shot.

“Some of these people were vaccinated, and I think it kind of lulls us to sleep to say that these people cannot get the virus,” Thrasher said.

Those 12 years old and up are eligible for the vaccine, meaning parents with younger kids could potentially spread the virus to their unvaccinated child. Auburn resident Ellie Walker is the mother of 1-year-old Milla Walker. She gave birth during the pandemic.

“I had her in June, and everything shutdown that March so it was three months of us having no idea what to do,” Walker said.

At 1-month-old, Milla had her first fever. The mother said it was not COVID-related, but it was a scare, nonetheless.

“She was so little, and they stuck the swab up her nose,” she said. “It was like scarring for us. It stinks to have a baby that’s sick and to have to worry that it’s COVID.”

The stay-at-home mom said she and her husband, Josh Walker, were very cautious with health guidelines for Milla’s first six months. Once the couple got vaccinated, they stopped wearing masks unless businesses asked customers to. Now, she said the family is living more normally.

“We, you know, try to be careful if someone comes and babysits her,” she said. “We feel like we’ve done all that we can, and we also want her to be around people. I don’t want her to be alone just with me.”

The fully vaccinated mom said the chance of having a “breakthrough” case and being around her daughter is concerning.

“I think it honestly stinks that it could be a breakthrough case, but I also feel like we’ve done all that we can,” Walker said.

Despite the first year of Milla’s life being unpredictable, the mom said she came at the right time.

“Even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty, we knew that God gave us Milla,” she said. “We were able to trust that we had her at the time and had to trust he was going to keep us safe.”

