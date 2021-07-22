Advertise
Competition on the Plains at every position heading into fall camp

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days July 22, 2021. Nix says he doesn’t feel any pressure entering 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Auburn this fall.

The Tigers return two-year starter Bo Nix and added LSU transfer TJ Finley in the quarterback room.

Grant Loy is also back with the Tigers after backing up Nix in 2020.

New head coach Bryan Harsin says there will be competition at every position when the team hits fall camp.

That includes the quarterback spot, too.

“Every year that I’ve coached quarterbacks, there is a quarterback competition. Here’s what I mean by that, you have your returners. They played, they have proven themselves. They’ve been in games and all that, but you also have guys that are hungry to play, and they’ve also been working. They don’t want to be backups. They are doing whatever they can to get on the field. We are going to have a pecking order. Bo will start when we get out in to camp. He’ll be the first guy that rolls out there. There’s a pecking order. TJ Finley is going to have his chance to run with the ones as well. Grant Loy will have his chance to run with the ones as well. I’ve always done it that way,” said Harsin.

Nix is coming off a sophomore campaign where he passed for 2,415 and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Nix says he doesn’t feel any pressure entering 2021.

“Not at all. I think I’m just confident. I’ve had, I guess you could say, my freshman year was a solid year. Last year at times you struggled, but I think it was a great year of growth. I’ve had two good years in my opinion. Obviously continue to grow. I think pressure is a privilege and so all the added pressure is more of an honor to be at Auburn playing quarterback,” said Nix.

“What I’ve noticed is he has been more calm. He seems really more comfortable in this offense even though we are just now learning it. He seems to pick up on everything really fast. Going through his progressions good,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The Tigers open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Akron.

