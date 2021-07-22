Advertise
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents have revealed a new detail in regards to the July 12 homicide of an Alabama Christian Academy rising senior.

According to an affidavit filed Wednesday, the suspect, Daiyon El-Amin, 17, was committing a burglary at the time 17-year-old Leiah Holmes was fatally shot in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive.

The filing indicates El-Amin intentionally shot Holmes just before 4 p.m. that afternoon.

El-Amin was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder during a burglary.

He’s being held without bond.

