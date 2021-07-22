‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.
“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.