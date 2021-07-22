Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Federal eviction moratorium set to end July 31

By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After July 31 some Alabamians could be waking up to eviction notices. This is due to the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium.

During the past month, the U.S. Treasury distributed $1.5 billion in assistance across the nation.

Dev Wakeley is a policy analyst for Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income people. He thinks since the pandemic is not over more needs to be done.

“We need to keep people in housing,” Wakeley said. “The risks and dangers of kicking people out of their homes in a pandemic that’s resurging right now are unacceptable and immoral.”

The multifamily administrator for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, David Young, said renters facing eviction can apply for aid through for Emergency Renal Assistance.

“The imminent eviction prevention initiative assists renter households who have applied through our program, ERA Alabama,” Young said. “That tenant has also been served with a formal eviction notice or a court case filing. And the landlord is working with the tenant so they can remain in their existing households.”

After many pushbacks to the moratorium ending, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this time the end date is final.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting
Ladarius Darrington is charged with the murder of J’Quion Robinson on Montgomery's Winderton...
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama

Latest News

Children 12 years and older are eligible for a vaccine.
‘Breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases possible concern for young children
A road safety change may be coming to a busy part of Highway 331 south of Montgomery.
Additional flashing warning lights could come to Highway 331
Changes in the speed limit might be coming to highways 231 and 82 in Montgomery County.
Highway 231 speed reduction mulled in Montgomery County
Weekend Forecast
More scattered showers and t-storms, but rain chances fall soon
Alabama Power will lower Lake Martin by an additional three feet this fall as required by...
Alabama Power prepares for annual drawdown on Lake Martin