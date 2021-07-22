Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting
Ladarius Darrington is charged with the murder of J’Quion Robinson on Montgomery's Winderton...
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
More scattered showers and t-storms, but rain chances fall soon
Alabama Power will lower Lake Martin by an additional three feet this fall as required by...
Alabama Power prepares for annual draw-down on Lake Martin
Some more shower activity possible this evening
Some more shower activity possible this evening
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
Federal eviction moratorium set to end July 31