Highway 231 speed reduction mulled in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes in the speed limit might be coming to highways 231 and 82 in Montgomery County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is currently doing a traffic study to determine whether lowering the speed limit in that area would make it safer.

State Rep. Reed Ingram is pushing for a speed limit reduction from 65 mph to 55 mph after two 18-wheelers collided recently and killed both drivers.

Ingram says he hopes to meet with ALDOT next week to see what the results of its study was this week.

