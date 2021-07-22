‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A doctor at Grandview Medical Center is stirring strong reactions after her account of young people begging for the COVID vaccine as they lay dying in their hospital bed.

Dr. Brytney Cobia took to social media to share the shocking realities of how aggressive the Delta variant’s hold can be on young, unvaccinated, previously healthy people.

I've made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I'm admitting young... Posted by Brytney Cobia on Sunday, July 18, 2021

During a press conference Wednesday, UAB’s Dr. Rachel Lee said she’d read the Facebook post, and with her hospital also seeing more and more younger patients, she agrees that the situation is heartbreaking.

“When you have a patient who has something that is a preventable illness, begging for something, it breaks your heart because you can’t give it to them at that point. And so I really feel for the clinicians on the front line, the nurses and respiratory therapists that are still taking care of these patients and hearing how they’re struggling to breathe,” Lee said.

Cobia says she and her family have received threats over her post, but she’s leaving it on Facebook because she says it has already convinced at least a dozen people to get vaccinated.

