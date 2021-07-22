Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A doctor at Grandview Medical Center is stirring strong reactions after her account of young people begging for the COVID vaccine as they lay dying in their hospital bed.

Dr. Brytney Cobia took to social media to share the shocking realities of how aggressive the Delta variant’s hold can be on young, unvaccinated, previously healthy people.

I've made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I'm admitting young...

Posted by Brytney Cobia on Sunday, July 18, 2021

During a press conference Wednesday, UAB’s Dr. Rachel Lee said she’d read the Facebook post, and with her hospital also seeing more and more younger patients, she agrees that the situation is heartbreaking.

“When you have a patient who has something that is a preventable illness, begging for something, it breaks your heart because you can’t give it to them at that point. And so I really feel for the clinicians on the front line, the nurses and respiratory therapists that are still taking care of these patients and hearing how they’re struggling to breathe,” Lee said.

Cobia says she and her family have received threats over her post, but she’s leaving it on Facebook because she says it has already convinced at least a dozen people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama
Ladarius Darrington, 24, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old J’Quion Robinson on...
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are on the way today.
More scattered showers and t-storms
Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
Pediatricians recommend masks for school
Alabama pediatricians release school re-opening recommendations
Auburn University Montgomery is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect people with jobs that...
AUM to connect jobs to people, fill key positions on campus
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
Teen charged with capital murder in Talladega Co. homicide