John Metchie III ready to lead Crimson Tide receivers in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - A new season means the Alabama Crimson Tide must find a new top receiver.

Alabama featured the best receiver in the country in 2020 in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Smith led the nation with 1,856 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. He and fellow NFL first round draft pick Jaylen Waddle combined for 27 of Alabama’s 42 receiving touchdowns in 2020.

Next in line for the Crimson Tide might be John Metchie III. The junior wideout was Alabama’s second leading receiver in 2020. He posted 916 yards and six touchdowns through the air in his sophomore campaign.

It could be his time to shine in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m definitely excited about the opportunity, and I’m aware of all the great receivers that have definitely come through. I definitely think If I try to be the best version of myself, when I look back at it, I’ll be satisfied,” said Metchie.

Metchie brings experience and leadership to the wideout room in Tuscaloosa.

Coach Nick Saban can see his impact.

“He’s been a good leader in that group and a lot of the players respond to him in a positive way, because he has a very serving personality. He’s not confrontational, but he’s very helpful,” said Saban.

The Crimson Tide open the season on Sept. 4 against Miami in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.