Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Two people are dead after a domestic-related shooting in Prattville Tuesday, according to police.
2 dead after domestic-related Prattville shooting
Ladarius Darrington is charged with the murder of J’Quion Robinson on Montgomery's Winderton...
Arrest made in Tuesday Montgomery homicide
Jasmine Williams is the new co-anchor of Today in Alabama on WSFA 12 News. You can see her...
WSFA 12 News welcomes Jasmine Williams to Today in Alabama

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
More scattered showers and t-storms, but rain chances fall soon
Alabama Power will lower Lake Martin by an additional three feet this fall as required by...
Alabama Power prepares for annual draw-down on Lake Martin
Some more shower activity possible this evening
Some more shower activity possible this evening
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
Federal eviction moratorium set to end July 31